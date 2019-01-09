Court hearing on motion to release Robert Kocharyan not discussed today (video)

The hearing on the motion to release Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan from custody on bail has resumed today, at the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction. Kocharyan, however, is not in attendance to the hearing.

Hayk Alumyan says: “I hope the decision will be made today.”

According to the investigator, judge Nelly Baghdasaryan, who examined the case of Robert Kocharyan’s detention, has announced self-withdrawal from one of the cases investigated on March 1, taking into account the alleged personal connection between himself and his spouse.

Today the court debated the investigator’s petition and went to the consultative room. Tomorrow, at 14:00, the decision on self-withdrawal will be published.

The motion for changing the preventive measure has not been discussed today.