Gazprom threatens to reduce volume of investments in Armenia

Russian “Kommersant” periodical touched upon the rise in gas tariff for Gazprom Armenia.

“Kommersant” writes that in 2018, after the revolution happened in spring, opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan became prime minister,and after which Yerevan’s official relations with the Russian state structures have become complicated. In July of the previous year, the State Revenue Committee has registered tax violations in a number of gas companies, including Gazprom Armenia and its subsidiary, Avtogaz, but there is an agreement between the parties that the gas price will increase, but the tariffs for the domestic market of Armenia will not change.

“Kommersant” talked with Russian expert Andrey Polischuk, who said that the new agreements between the Armenian authorities may lead to the reduction of Gazprom Armenia’s margin, but it is not too important.

Another expert, Alexey Grivach, said that under these conditions when the new authorities took drastic measures against the Gazprom’s subsidiary, it would be strange if the resource remains in Armenia. However, Grivach says it can be a subject of further negotiations.