Lanjik highway difficult to pass

The Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies informs that on January 9, as of 13:00, the road section in Aparan region from Tarer park to Mirak road and Vardenyants Pass are closed due to heavy snowfall and lack of visibility.

There is snowstorm on Aragats and Artik-Alagyaz highways.

The Lanjik highway is difficult to pass due to heavy snowstorm and low visibility.

There is black ice on roads in Gavar.

