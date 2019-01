According to Georgy Avetisyan, head of the Food Safety Inspection Body, fish products, meat that are being sold in the streets can cause great problems.

“The meat that is stored in the refrigerator and is not sold is toxic to the person. It contains at least toxins of corpse in it. There are dust, car emissions on products sold outdoors.”

Head of the Food Safety Inspector urges you: “If you love your family, you should not buy food from the street.”