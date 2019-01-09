Vardenyants Pass closed

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Armenia informs that on January 9, as of 10:30, there are roads that are difficult to pass in the territory of Armenia.

Vardenyants Pass and Madina-Verin Getashen highway are closed. Sotk-Karvachar highway is closed only for semi-trailer cars (for others, it is difficult to pass).

Yerevan-Aparan section of M-3 highway is difficult to pass.

There is snowfall in Aragatsotn province’s Aparan (all intercommunity roads are closed) and Aragats.

There is black ice on the roads in Aragats (Aragatsotn province) and Ashotsk (Shirak province) (all the intercommunity highways of the region are difficult to pass.)

There is fog in Tavush province.

Drivers are advised to travel only through the winter tires.

The traffic department of Georgia’s ministry of territorial development and infrastructures informs that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is closed for all types of vehicles.

There are accumulated 129 trucks and 24 passenger vehicles in the Russian side.