Let Mr. Meschyan come here, let Marutyan come – resident of Ajapnyak district (video)

Residents of 10/1 building in Ajapnyak district of Yerevan complained about the construction near their building. The residents called on the constructors to build a 4-storey building, not a 12-storey building.

“Where is Nikol Pashinyan, let him come. We have chosen him. Why would Marutyan allow them build a building? Let Mr. Meschyan come here, let Marutyan come, Hayk … We chose him as mayor. Let him come and answer why he signed a document,” complains one of the residents and adds that previously, an attempt was made to build such a building but Gagik Beglaryan did not allow that.

One of the residents was convinced that the district was completely damaged and the construction of a new building here was dangerous.

But the builder mentioned that he has a construction permit from Hayk Marutyan, and says: “If I build a four-story building on this huge land, will it be profitable?”

First Deputy Head of Ajapnyak Administrative District Aram Manukyan mentioned that tomorrow two parties were summoned to the community council. “We will discuss and understand what is the problem. We will understand the complaints of the residents and we will come to a common agreement.”