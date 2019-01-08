Hayk Marutyan goes to New Year reception by N46 bus – Aravot.am

Responding to Aravot.am’s question about when Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan is going to fulfill his promise of travelling by public transport, mayor’s spokesperson Hakob Karapetyan responded: “The mayor is not only preparing but also regularly traveling by public transport.”

The mayor’s press spokesperson explained that Hayk Marutyan mainly travels through the service car, especially for official meetings or urgent meetings, but, as a result of living close to the municipality building, the mayor usually comes to the work by walking. The spokesman added: “From time to time, Hayk Marutyan uses public transportation.”