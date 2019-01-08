Azerbaijan did not make any changes in the borders – Artak Davtyan

Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Artak Davtyan told reporters at the defense ministry’s central assembly station that there is no major change at the borders, and the ceasefire regime is mainly maintained.

“If we compare with the previous years, there is a trend of reduction in number of shots to a certain extent,” he said.

As for the fact that recently Azerbaijan has replaced its subdivisions with frontier troops in the border with Tavush, Artak Davtyan mentioned that Azerbaijan did not make any changes in the borders.