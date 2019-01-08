Armenia Diaspora Ministry about recent events in Karaganda

The Ministry of Diaspora of Armenia is closely following the recent developments in Karaganda, Kazakhstan, is in constant contact with representatives of the local Armenian community, and expresses its deep concern over the incident, the ministry noted in a statement.

We consider impermissible the attempts to transfer the domestic crime to an interethnic dimension. We extend our deep condolences to the family and relatives of the deceased, [and] express the hope that the investigation will uncover the whole situation and the guilty will be punished.

The Armenian community of Kazakhstan has played a historically important part in the most diverse domains of the life of the republic, [and] therefore such incidents should not have an impact on the future vital activities of the community and the warm and good-neighborly relations of the two peoples.