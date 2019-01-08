There were a lot of Russian tourists in New year (video)

Even though the pockets of people usually become empty after the New Year, the Vernisage traders are happy with the sale of the first week of 2019.

Armen Ghazaryan, who sells jewelry and different stones, said that the new year was promising, if it continues in this way, then everything will be in its place.

“Although trade was not good in November and December, but for the beginning of the year now it is very good.”

At the beginning of the year, customers were mostly Slavonic tourists, and the tourists were mostly interested in handmade work.

“They preferred handmade jewelry, the prices are reasonable, starting from 1500-2000 drams.”

Another merchant Hakob Sargsyan, who sells antique goods, underlined that by the end of the year the trade was good.

“It was active since December 30, there were a lot of Russian tourists, and there were also tourists from Belarus and the United Arab Emirates.”

According to Hakob Sargsyan, tourists are fond of things with Armenian symbols, especially those made with the motives of Armenian taraz. Tourists also prefer silver jewelry because they are affordable. Antique items are also of interest to them.

“I sold a lot of candles, probably it is connected with the New Year, as well as I sold vase, lace and bronze items. Overall, I am very satisfied. ”

Karine Bagratyan, who sells goods with the Armenian motives, is dissatisfied with the trade of 2018. But instead, she is satisfied with the sale at the beginning of the year.

“I started from January 4, it is normal, mostly the customers are the Russians, who are interested in magnets, bags, batikas. The Philippines and the Indians also come, but their trade is not that good.”