Strike immediately after formation of new government

The Union of Armenian Restaurants will announce one-day strike immediately after the formation of a new government.

Members of the Union continue to complain about the changes in the Tax Code. The 6% turnover tax, paid from January 1, 2019, becomes 8%. And by 2020, it will grow by another two percent, reaching 10%.

“After the amendment of the new Tax Code, our basic tax has been transformed into a turnover tax. From July 1, we pay 6% turnover tax, and before July we paid for the area, ie square meter, and other taxes for licenses, and so on. One square meter fee is different in different provinces of Armenia and in different administrative districts of Yerevan. It is more expensive in the downtown and it is much cheaper in the provinces,” said Ashot Barseghyan, chairman of the Union of Armenian Restaurants, in a conversation with “A1+.”

According to Barseghyan, the owners of the restaurant were able to adapt and did not increase prices since July 1. “But after January 1, we will not be able to do so, the increase in the tax rate will have an impact on the prices, which will affect tourism. Tax burden on restaurants increases. There is not so much income in this domain to be able to pay a high percentage of turnover tax.”

Ashot Barseghyan assured that they are apolitical structures, but the matter is about business.