Samvel Ter-Sahakyan wisn in Italy and receives 1000 euros

Armenian chess players Zaven Andriasyan and Samvel Ter-Sahakyan have successfully played at Verangi Cup in Italy.

First, the classic chess open tournament was held, where Samvel Ter-Sahakyan scored 6.5 points out of 9 and became the winner and won the main prize. Zaven Andriasyan became the 8th one with 5.5 points. They received 1000 and 150 euros respectively.

Zaven Andriasyan scored 4.5 points out of 6 and won the 3rd place in the blitz chess tournament. He got 200 euros for that. Samvel Ter-Sahakyan became the 21st in this tournament, scoring 3 points. Additionally, our 16-year-old chess player Vahan Nalbandian also took part in the blitz tournament and became the 17th with 3.5 points.