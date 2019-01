RA Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies informs that on January 8, at 09:30 am, there is snow on the highways of Ashotsk, Akhuryan, Artik, Talin, Spitak, Aragats and Aparan regions.

Vardenyants Pass is difficult to pass due to low visibility.

All the interstate and republican roads are open.

Road construction contractors perform cleaning and salt and sand processing on the roads.