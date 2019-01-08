Armenak Mnjoyan did what he had been told to do – Sevak Artsruni (video)

Sevak Artsruni, brother of life-sentenced Arsen Artsruni in the case of “Dro” believes that these people have been in prison unfairly for many years. “Each and every of them has been unlawfully detained for more than 10 years.”

Referring to Robert Kocharyan and ARF Dashnaktsutyun, Artsruni insisted that they had committed a mistake for many years and now they are denying.

“Armenak Mnjoyan did what he had been told to do. He fulfilled his duties for the party,” says Sevak Artsruni.

In response to the question about which political figure from ARF Dashnaktsutyun he would mention in these processes, he said: “The leadership of the ARF Dashnaktsutyun, which is still here today.”

