Armenia’s acting FM, Kazakh minister discuss situation in Karaganda

Armenia’s acting Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan had a phone conversation with Kazakh Foreign Minister Beibut Atamkulov on the initiative of the Kazakh side.

They discussed effective cooperation in bilateral and multilateral platforms and expressed willingness to take joint steps towards even greater expansion of the bilateral agenda. Atamkulov and Mnatsakanyan also emphasized the important role of the Armenian community of Kazakhstan as an integral part of the country’s society, which plays an important role in strengthening bilateral relations.

The sides touched upon the situation in Karaganda and noted that attempts to give interethnic coloring to the tragedy are unacceptable. The interlocutors agreed that the current situation was of a sensitive nature, stressing the need to eliminate steps aimed at deliberately distorting public opinion and creating tension. In this regard, the parties stressed importance of strengthening the direct link between the various departments of Armenia and Kazakhstan.

A scuffle broke out near Ancient Rome restaurant in Karaganda, and it turned into a mass brawl. One person was killed and three were wounded during the brawl. According to NUR.KZ agency, three suspects, among them two ethnic Armenians Torgom Malkhasyan and Sokhak Malkhasyan, were detained. Anti-Armenian rallies were held in the city after the brawl.