Armenia’s ambassador visits Armenian peacekeepers in Lebanon

Armenia’s ambassador to Lebanon Vahagn Adabekyan visited Armenian peacekeepers to congratulate them on New Year and Christmas.

After an official ceremony, Adabekyan held a separate conversation with General Diodato Abagnara, the commander of peacekeeping mission of UNIFIL Western Sector. They discussed interaction of the Armenian peacekeepers and the Italian command, as well as further expansion prospects.

Head of the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon underlined high discipline and professional skills of the Armenian troops.