It was not a childish dream to hold office – Marukyan

President of the “Bright Armenia” party Edmon Marukyan’s brother, Christ Marukyan’s refusal of the mandate of the NA deputy does not depend on his candidacy for the mayor of Vanadzor.

“The decision was not one-person decision,” Christ Marukyan told “A1+,” adding that the decision was made as a result of discussions within the party.

“We have discussed all the pros and cons, we came to the conclusion that it would be right to stay in the Vanadzor Council of Elders and continue working here, including my work not only politically. And having a 18-member faction in the National Assembly, who are trained and experienced people, and my presence neither would increase nor lessen much, and, as a result of discussions we came to conclusion that it would be right to continue working in the City Council, ” said Marukyan.

Marukyan assures that it was not a childish dream to hold office, and if there is not the control of the “Bright Armenia” faction, we will not be guaranteed that abuse and the behavior of the Republicans will not continue.

To remind, that the mayor of Vanadzor was Republican Mamikon Aslanyan, who had been elected by secret ballot on October 10, 2016.

And Hrant Ayvazyan, member of the “Bright Armenia” faction of Vanadzor Municipality, will replace Christ Marukyan in the National Assembly,

Armen Baghdasaryan also refused from the NA mandate from the same party.