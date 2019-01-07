Arman Tatoyan discusses situation in Karaganda with Kazakh human rights commissioner

Armenia’s ombudsman Arman Tatoyan had a phone conversation with his Kazakh counterpart Askar Shakirov regarding the developments in the city of Karaganda.

Human rights commissioner of Kazakhstan noted that he believes giving ethnic coloring to the incident is unacceptable. He assured that discrimination against Armenians based on their ethnicity is out of the questions. Askar Shakirov emphasized that he is focused on the matter, Tatoyan said in a statement on Facebook.

After a phone conversation, he once again discussed the matter with the law enforcement agencies and informed Arman Tatoyan that the incident has no ethnic background.

Askar Shakirov expressed readiness to study any complaint by the Armenians if the matter is in compliance with his mandate.

Armenia’s Ombudsman underscored importance of cooperation with his Kazakh counterpart, and he will keep in touch with Shakirov to follow the situation.

Ombudsman is also in touch with the Armenian Foreign Ministry as well as the Embassy in Astana.