No decision made on transferring Russian serviceman to RA penitentiary

Helsinki Citizens’ Assembly (HCA) Vanadzor office has assumed the defense of the rights of Juliet Ghukasyan, who had died in hospital after being beaten by a soldier of the 102nd Russian military base in Gyumri.

On December 21, chairman of HCA Vanadzor Artur Sakunts and attorneys Arayik Zalyan and Hayk Hakobyan, filed a motion to transfer the soldier, who is being kept in the aforesaid military base, to an Armenian penitentiary.

They have cited: “The legislation of the Republic of Armenia applies to cases involving people who commit offenses in the territory of the Republic of Armenia, but are in the Russian military base.”

 

