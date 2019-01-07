Golden Globes winners known

76th annual Golden Globe Awards took place in Los-Angeles.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” and star Rami Malek surprised with best drama and best actor in a drama wins, respectively. The best comedy prize also came as a shock, with “Green Book” winning over frontrunner “Vice.”

“Green Book” topped the night with three, while “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Roma” tied with two.

On the TV side, “Kominsky Method” won the best comedy prize and best actor in a TV comedy for Michael Douglas. The series tied with “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” for most wins, with two. “Gianni Versace” claimed the best limited series award and best actor in a limited series for Darren Criss.

One of the night’s biggest surprises came in the best actress in a motion picture drama category, awarding Glenn Close for her performance in “The Wife” amid a star-studded group of nominees that included Lady Gaga, Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, and Rosamund Pike. Gaga wasn’t snubbed completely, however; the pop star’s hit single “Shallow” still took home a Golden Globe for best original song.

Patricia Clarkson and Patricia Arquette were also big winners, nabbing a supporting actress win for “Sharp Objects” and a best actress win for “Escape at Dannemora,” respectively.

Earlier in the evening, Sandra Oh made history as the first actress of Asian descent to win more than one Golden Globe, taking the award for her performance in “Killing Eve.”