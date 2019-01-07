The Ministry of Emergency Situations informs that on January 7, at 08:00, there are roads that are difficult to pass in Armenia.

Vardenyants Pass is closed for trucks and it is difficult to pass for passenger cars.

Sotk-Karvachar highway is hard to pass.

There is black ice on Sisian – “Zanger” road.

There is snowstorm in Jermuk of Vayots Dzor province, Aparan towns of Aragatsotn region, Amasia of Shirak province and Ashotsk village.

Drivers are advised to travel only with the winter tires.

According to information received from the Department of Roads of the Ministry of Regional Development and Infrastructure of Georgia, Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open only for passenger cars.

According to information received from the General Department of the North Ossetian Republic of Russia, there are cars accumulated on the Russian side.