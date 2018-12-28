Vardges Gaspari: Kocharyan can seek adventurism

Civil activist Vardges Gaspari, who was in front of Shengavit’s general jurisdiction building today, said:”If Robert Kocharyan is in freedom, it is very likely that he will influence the preliminary investigation. It is so obvious that during his rule of the government all the courts, all legal processes were directed. Many decisions have been made, which are now being reversed in the ECHR, including my ruling.”

According to Gaspari, it is dangerous, and Kocharyan can seek adventurism and can really influence the investigation.

It was also surprising to Gaspari that advocates could prove that Kocharyan will not influence the investigation. Gaspari said that he even recently sent a letter to the National Security Service (NSS) prisoner Kocharyan.

“I have described that long ago, a person who considered himself Kocharyan’s friend said he had gone to Artsakh. And he said that he was gone, he had robbed homes, and so on. And he said all this by torturing me. I have described and sent all this to Kocharyan,” he explains.

According to Gaspari, the name of the person represented by him is Tigran Tadevosyan, who is a criminal, a drug addict, who tortured him. “I was relieved of this situation only when the people of so-called SiPiTi came to the prison and changed my cell. And the situation changed for me,” concluded Gaspari.