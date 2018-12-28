Wishes of Santa Claus to readers of “A1+”

The Republic Square is in a festive mood. During the holidays, the square is never empty. The kids come to meet their beloved Santa Claus, and Santa Claus also greets the children with love, take pictures with them and promises to read their letters and visit them on New Year’s Eve.

Santa Clauses also deliver greetings to “A1 +” readers and the Armenian people. There are many expectations from 2019, but the most important wish is to keep the achievements and victories we had in 2018.

Santa Claus’ wish is always pleasant and expected irrespective of the age, but not all of Santa Clauses wanted to deliver greetings to the people, and some said that they should be paid for their good wishes, because that is their job.

And, as a summary, a wish from “A1+”: Let the New Year’s fairy tale come to all those who believe in miracles.