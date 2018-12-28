We have new ambassadors

Armenia’s Ambassador to the Czech Republic and Slovakia Tigran Seyranyan has been relieved from the position, according to the decree of President Armen Sarkissian.

Tigran Seyranyan has been appointed Armenia’s Ambassador to the Ukraine by President Armen Sarkissian.

According to the President’s another decree, Ashot Hovakimyan has been appointed Armenia’s Ambassador to the Czech Republic.

Artak Apitonyan has been relieved from the position of Armenia’s Ambassador to Sweden and Finland according to the decree of President Armen Sarkissian.