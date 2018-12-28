Nikol Pashinyan receives group of retired military servicemen

Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received a group of retired military servicemen.

The guests introduced Pashinyan on their observations and proposals in connection with the decision adopted by government according to which 5 billion 705 million drams will be provided to the defense ministry in state assistance for servicemen in need of housing improvement.

According to the decision, the beneficiaries will receive apartment acquisition certificates valued 5.000.000 AMD each.

“In fact, today we have nearly 1200 beneficiaries who are included in the list of receiving an apartment. We had a deadlock situation on this issue because no process was taking place, or just minor ones were taking place. Our task was to move forward this process. We have recorded that today the government can really provide 5 billion AMD and offer that assistance to the people, but this doesn’t mean that we say take these 5 billion AMD and the accounts are clear. This means that there is such an opportunity, we are creating this opportunity. There will be people in this 1200 for whom this will not only be an opportunity, but also a solution of the issue”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan said there may be people for whom this solution would not be beneficial. He added that the defense ministry will make a decision within a month with what principle and how this 5 billion AMD will be distributed. Pashinyan said all proposals in this regard should be presented to the respective commission. At the same time he accepted the proposal of the meeting participants and expressed readiness to include their representative in that commission. Pashinyan highlighted that he has put a task to implement the process maximally transparent.