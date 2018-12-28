Each of you has a great future – President Sarkissian to kids (video)

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on December 28 hosted children from orphanages, care centers and boarding schools.

A New Year event, including different games, has been organized for the kids. With the help of specialists the children made baubles for decorating the hall and the Christmas Tree.

He talked to the little guests, asked their names, age, about their dreams and noted: “Each of you has a great future, I know that some of you don’t have parents, some have, many live in difficult conditions. When I was in your age, I lost my father. This is difficult, but I am sure that you are stronger than the remaining children as you are able to overcome the difficulties from the early age. Do you understand that you are good, and in case of hard work, good study, you can become the President of Armenia: maybe you will have better job,” Sarkissian said.

Today’s event has been held by the support of SOAR (The Society for Orphaned Armenian Relief) charity fund.