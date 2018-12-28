Karen Nazaryan appointed Armenia’s Ambassador to Holy See

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on appointing Karen Nazaryan Armenia’s Ambassador to the Holy See (residence in Vatican), the Presidential Office reports.
The President signed the decree based on the prime minister’s proposal.
Armenian President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on appointing Karen Nazaryan Armenia’s Ambassador to the Holy See (residence in Vatican), the Presidential Office reports.
The President signed the decree based on the prime minister’s proposal.
Դեպի վեր