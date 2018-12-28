Karen Nazaryan appointed Armenia’s Ambassador to Holy See

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on appointing Karen Nazaryan Armenia’s Ambassador to the Holy See (residence in Vatican), the Presidential Office reports.

The President signed the decree based on the prime minister’s proposal.

  • Views
  • Print
  • Հայ
  • Рус

OTHER NEWS FROM THIS SECTION

 

 

 

Newsfeed Videos