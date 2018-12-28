Nikol Pashinyan selected as 2018 politician of the year

The Acting Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, has been selected as the politician of the year for 2018 by the readers of Vedomosti, a major Russian business daily.

In a special traditional project by Vedomosti, its editorial staff and readers select the person of the given year in six categories.

Accordingly, the editorial staff of this daily named German Chancellor Angela Merkel as the 2018 politician of the year, whereas the readers preferred the Armenian leader.

The voting results were announced on Thursday.

In addition, the Vedomosti editorial staff described the recent developments in Armenia as a “color revolution.”