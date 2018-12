Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has refused to extend his contract with the royal club. This is reported by Telemadrid.

The 33-year-old Croatian player’s contract ends in summer 2020. However, according to the source, Luka Modric wants to move to the Italian “Inter” after the end of this season.

Real Madrid will continue negotiating with the 2018 World Player of the Year, which, however, requires an increase in salary, which is not beneficial for the club leadership.