Traffic in Dilijan allowed by certain restrictions

The Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of Armenia informs that on December 28, at 09:30, there is snow on the roads in Ashotsk, Akhuryan, Aparan, Stepanavan, Sevan, Yeghvard, Abovyan, Gavar, Martuni, Ararat, Yeghegnadzor, Vardenis, Vayk , Goris, Meghri regions and Artashavan.

Due to heavy snowstorm and low visibility, highways of Ashotsk region are hardly passable.

There is a snowstorm on the Kuchak-Aparan-Mirak highway, the visibility is 40 meters.

There is black ice in some parts of Ashotsk and Vardenyats Pass.

Vardenyats Pass is closed due to heavy snowfall and lack of visibility.

For heavy vehicles, traffic on the Dilijan highways is allowed by certain restrictions.

Road construction contractors perform cleaning and salt and sand processing on roads.

Other interstate and republican roads of Armenia are open.