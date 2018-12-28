Vardenyats Pass closed

As of 08:20, several roads in the country are hardly passable due to weather conditions.

The Vardenyats Pass is closed due to snow.

Roads in Spitak, the Sotk-Karvajar and Stepanavan-Odzun roads are difficult to pass.

Drivers are cautioned of clear ice at sections of the Alagyaz-Artik, Aparan-Aragats, Aparan-Kuchak and Lanjik-Mastara roads.

Snow is falling in the towns of Gavar, Martuni and Vardenis of Gegharkunik province, as well as in the regions of Aragats and Yeghvard, and the Abovyan-Charentsavan, Vedi-Ararat roads.

Authorities said there is an active snowstorm along the Aparan-Kuchak, Lanjik-Mastara roads and the city of Gyumri in Shirak province. Similar conditions are also reported for the village of Ashotsk and Amasia region.

Transportation authorities call on drivers to travel exclusively using snow tires.

According to Georgian authorities the Stepantsminda-Lars road is closed for all types of vehicles.