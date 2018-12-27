One victim as result of clash between Milan and Napoli fans

An Italian football supporter has died of his injuries after being knocked down by a van amid violence ahead of a match in Milan against Napoli.

The clashes took place in a street a few minutes’ walk from the San Siro stadium, reports said.

Around 10 minivans carrying Napoli supporters arrived around an hour before the match and evaded police security checks near the stadium.

The vans were surrounded by more than 100 people armed with sticks. Two people appeared to be knocked over, and one of them taken to hospital with critical injuries.

The 35 year-old man, who was with a group of Inter Milan fans, was taken to hospital in the northern city on Wednesday evening but died in hospital.