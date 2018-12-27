Zaruhi Batoyan: My desire is to stay in the ministry (video)

Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Zaruhi Batoyan will probably not take the deputy mandate. She said this in a conversation with “A1+.”

“The changes are important for me in this field because they will be systematic changes. There were no discussions with the political team, but my desire is to stay in the ministry.”

Referring to the possibility of becoming a new minister, as the minister’s office is now vacant, Zaruhi Batoyan said: “I am ready to serve in what role the team will see me.”