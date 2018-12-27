Government proposed to declare 2019 as year of leopard

At the end of today’s government session, Acting Minister of Nature Protection Erik Grigoryan made a report on declaring 2019 as a year of Caucasian leopard.

He noted that in spring of 2018, a Caucasian leopard was filmed by the photo-traps of the World Wildlife Fund in the Khosrov Forest State Reserve for the first time.

7-9 Caucasian leopards are registered in Armenia. Declaring 2019 as a year of Caucasian leopard will also give an opportunity to develop and strengthen specially protected areas both in terms of nature protection and ecotourism.

In 2019, it is planned to carry out a number of events, in particular, to issue a stamp on Caucasian Leopard, to organize the Caucasus Leopard International Assembly, exhibitions, and more.