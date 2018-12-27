Survey: 70.6% of Yerevan residents justify decision to place expensive Christmas tree – Aravot.am

According to a survey conducted by GALLUP International Association in Yerevan, Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan’s decision to place a Christmas tree worth around $ 150,000 is justified by 70.6% of Yerevan residents.

Aram Navasardyan, director of the company, told journalists today that the survey was conducted on December 20-25, and 602 people were interviewed. From this 70.6%, 44.7% thinks that it is completely justified decision to place an expensive Christmas tree, 25.9% belives that it is more justified, 13.3% thinks is more unjustified, and 12.5% ​​believes that it is not justified at all.