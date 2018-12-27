Garegin Baghramyan: Wait a day, you will know it at the end of the negotiations

Energy Minister and Acting Minister of Natural Resources Garegin Baghramyan, referring to gas price negotiations, told the reporters before the cabinet meeting that negotiations on gas tariffs continue, as the result of the negotiations, everything will be clear.

He mentioned that the best result for us is the price reduction. “Wait a day, you will know it at the end of the negotiations,” he said.

He said he does not know the Russian side’s position. He does not think that the gas price may rise as a result of negotiations.