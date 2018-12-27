Influenza, acute respiratory infections in Armenia. H1N1 circulating

The healthcare ministry of Armenia says a rise in influenza and acute respiratory infections is observed in the country.

The healthcare ministry said the most common flu type currently circulating in Armenia is Influenza A H1N1. It is recorded also among at-risk groups – children, pregnant women, people suffering from chronic diseases and others.

Medical evaluation of patients under hospital care revealed that delay in seeking medical attention is the primary cause of being hospitalized.

Healthcare officials urge citizens to seek medical care even if the symptoms are mild.

The ministry also called for preventive vaccinations especially among the at-risk groups.