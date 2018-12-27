Robert Hovhannisyan wins Levon Aronian in rapid chess tournament

On November 4, world’s chess championships kicked off in St. Petersburg, Russia.

After the 5 rounds of the Men’s Tournament, three chess players are leading the tournament table with 4.5 points each. They are followed by 15 people who have 4 points each. None of the 11 Armenian delegates are among them.

Our strongest grandmaster Levon Aronian has lost his compatriot Robert Hovhannisyan in the first round. Later he had three victories, ended in a draw and scored 3.5 points. Robert Hovhannisyan, Gabriel Sargsyan and Vladimir Hakobyan have the same result. They now divide the 19th-41th places.

Elina Danielyan and Lilit Mkrtchyan have scored 2.5 points each out of 4 and currently share 30-52 places in the Women’s Tournament. Maria Gevorgyan is in the last place with half a point.

The next five rounds (the women’s four rounds) will take place on November 27. The next opponents of our chess players will be known in the morning.