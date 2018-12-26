Robert Kocharyan was for the Meghri exchange option – Ashot Manucharyan (video)

What role did Robert Kocharyan have on October 27? What happened to the Miasnutyun (Unity) bloc and Robert Kocharyan before October 27?

According to Ashot Manucharyan, all those external powers that sought to compel Armenia had the first major conflict with the ruling couple of Vazgen Sargsyan-Karen Demirchyan. The latter brought Armenia to complete sovereignty.

According to Manucharyan, the second clash took place in the Meghri exchange version proposed to Armenia. “In reality, it was a destructive option because Armenia was in the Turkish ‘bag.'”

He said that Vazgen Sargsyan and Karen Demirchyan were strongly against this option, but Kocharyan was for. During a press conference in 2000, Manucharyan accused Kocharyan of hiding from the examination the main version of the exchange of Meghri. Continuing, he says, “Until this day, this remains as main theory for me about what happened and why.”

Manucharyan is convinced that March 1 case was the destruction of people who stood up to prevent him from establishing a strange situation for themselves. “I do not think anyone will be limited to Kocharyan. Hundreds of people were involved in this process,” Manucharyan says.

“Ter-Petrosyan was the leader at the time, Stepan Demirchyan – before him followed by Artashes Geghamyan. I just give names, if I continue, Artur Baghdasaryan was a leader as well and so on,” he said when asked about the activities of the opposition in 2008.

He assures one thing: “People’s rebellion was fair.” According to Manucharyan, the examination of the those who ordered to kill people will give an opportunity to end many things.