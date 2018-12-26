Interpersonal relations in Azerbaijani army in miserable state

On December 26, at about 16:00, The Defense Army front line units recorded high voices (most probably quarrel) and later shooting in the military positions of Azerbaijani located in front of Bash-Karvend village. After that the Armenian servicemen recorded how some Azerbaijani servicemen drag away another lying serviceman.

Such incidents are frequently recorded by Armenian frontier troops, which is a vivid testimony to the fact that disciplinary and interpersonal relations in the armed forces of Azerbaijan remain in a miserable state.

As a result of the aforementioned incident, the rival side will probably have losses, which according to tradition, will not be declared. It is also not ruled out that the Azerbaijani elite will likely try to attribute the losses to the Armenian side.