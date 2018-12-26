Ararat Mirzoyan: People of Artsakh will decide their own fate

The people of Artsakh will decide their own fate, Ararat Mirzoyan – acting first deputy prime minister of Armenia, said on Facebook, commenting on the statement of Azerbaijani foreign minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

“Azerbaijani foreign minister Mammadyarov said Baku is ready to ensure the security of Artsakh-Armenians and give them right to high-level self-governance. I advice Mr. Mammadyarov to present this proposal to the Artsakh people: eventually the people of Artsakh are the ones who will decide their own fate. That is their natural, inalienable right that is not pressured by threat or weapon, and this right sooner or later must be recognized”, Ararat Mirzoyan said.