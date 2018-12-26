Course announcement

Do you want to learn skills of journalists and cameraman in just a few months: acquire a new profession or improve the old?

This offer is for those who want to have a great result in a short period of time.

“A1 +” TV Company announces courses for learning skills of journalism and operator.

Why should you learn here?

Because of:

Highly qualified professionals,

Practical and theoretical trainings,

Practical work during study,

State diploma in 3 languages,

Opportunity for basic employment,

Career growth,

Available monthly fee.

○ Training duration: 6 months.

○ Starting from January 15 to January 25, 2019.

○ The classes will begin on February 1.