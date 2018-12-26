Course announcement

Do you want to learn skills of journalists and cameraman in just a few months: acquire a new profession or improve the old?

This offer is for those who want to have a great result in a short period of time.

“A1 +” TV Company announces courses for learning skills of journalism and operator.

Why should you learn here?
Because of:
Highly qualified professionals,
Practical and theoretical trainings,
Practical work during study,
State diploma in 3 languages,
Opportunity for basic employment,
Career growth,
Available monthly fee.
○ Training duration: 6 months.

○ Starting from January 15 to January 25, 2019.

○ The classes will begin on February 1.

  • Views
  • Print
  • Հայ
  • Рус

OTHER NEWS FROM THIS SECTION

 

 

 

Newsfeed Videos