Levon Shirinyan: We have passed from communistic extremism to liberal extremism (video)

Political scientist Levon Shirinyan is convinced that forces which supported the revolution did not become members of the parliament. It is about the Christian-Democratic Revival of Armenia and the “Sasna Tsrer” parties. Shirinyan described the strange fact that the new government, besides denying Serzh Sargsyan, did not deny his legacy.

“The Electoral Code was an inheritance from Serzh Sargsyan, which worked against the people’s representation.”

According to Shirinyan, liberalism prevails in parliament. “In the 1990s, we had communistic extremism and now we have liberalism. Both are dangerous, both direct to nowhere.”

As to the Prosperous Armenia party (PAP), it is a master of compromises.

Shirinyan has no opposition to either the PAP or the Luys factions.

“There will be no opposition in the National Assembly because both powers have the same value system with the My Step alliance. They cannot be liberal and do not accept LGBT, it is excluded.”