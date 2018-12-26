Armenians prefer New Year’s cheap destinations

Year by year, the tradition of meeting New Year at home is changing. Today, many Armenians prefer to celebrate the holiday outside Armenia.

For many of them, celebrating New Year abroad is more affordable.

“A1+” tried to find out from the travel companies where most of Armenians prefer to celebrate coming 2019 year.

“Mostly, they [Armenians] prefer going to Georgia and Egypt, as they are more affordable. One can go to Georgia even for $ 235,” says a tour operator.

The surveyed tour companies reported that Armenians mostly prefer celebrating New Year abroad with families, but this year the number of single travelers has increased.

According to tour operators, the number of Armenians celebrating New Year’s holidays abroad has not changed significantly compared to previous years.