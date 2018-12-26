There are hardly passable roads

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Armenia informs that on December 26, at 09:30, the roads of the Republic of Armenia are mainly passable.

In particular, the Ministry of Transportation, Communication and Information Technologies reported an active snowstorm along the roads of Artik-Aragats and Aparan-Mirak.

Sections of the roads in Sisian, the Artik-Aragats road and the Vardenyats Pass are covered in clear ice. The mountain pass is closed for heavy cargo vehicles and trailer-trucks.

There is fog in Ashtarak, Aragatsotn region, Artik and Maralik towns of Shirak region.

There is snow in the Ashotsk village of Shirak region.

Drivers are advised to travel only through the winter tires.

All other roads of inter-state and national significance are open for traffic.

According to information from the Georgian Interior Ministry’s Emergency Situations Ministry, Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.