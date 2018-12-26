Nikol Pashinyan attends reception at CBA (video)

Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan participated in the reception organized by the Central Bank of Armenia on the occasion of the New Year and Christmas holidays. As the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia reports, the acting PM congratulated and conveyed warm wishes to the staff of the CBA and banking sphere employees on the upcoming holidays.

Referring to the cooperation between the Government and the CBA, Pashinyan said that the goal of that cooperation is to create new opportunities for people and companies.