Snowstorm from Sevan Peninsula to Tsovagyugh

RA Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies informs that as of 15:00, December 25, there is snow on Vardenyants pass.
There is snowstorm from the Sevan peninsula to the Tsovagyugh highway. There is black ice on several parts of Mastara-Lanjik, Goris-Sisian, Artik-Aragats highways and
Vardenyats Pass.
Fog is visible on the roads of Baghramyan region, the visibility is 50-60 meters.
It is difficult to drive on the Vardenyants Pass.
Road construction contractors perform cleaning and salt and sand processing on roads.
Other interstate and republican roads of Armenia are open.