Snowstorm from Sevan Peninsula to Tsovagyugh

RA Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies informs that as of 15:00, December 25, there is snow on Vardenyants pass.

There is snowstorm from the Sevan peninsula to the Tsovagyugh highway. There is black ice on several parts of Mastara-Lanjik, Goris-Sisian, Artik-Aragats highways and

Vardenyats Pass.

Fog is visible on the roads of Baghramyan region, the visibility is 50-60 meters.

It is difficult to drive on the Vardenyants Pass.

Road construction contractors perform cleaning and salt and sand processing on roads.

Other interstate and republican roads of Armenia are open.