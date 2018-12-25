Snowstorm from Sevan Peninsula to Tsovagyugh

RA Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies informs that as of 15:00, December 25, there is snow on Vardenyants pass.

There is snowstorm from the Sevan peninsula to the Tsovagyugh highway. There is black ice on several parts of  Mastara-Lanjik, Goris-Sisian, Artik-Aragats highways and
Vardenyats Pass.

Fog is visible on the roads of Baghramyan region, the visibility is 50-60 meters.

It is difficult to drive on the Vardenyants Pass.

Road construction contractors perform cleaning and salt and sand processing on roads.

Other interstate and republican roads of Armenia are open.

