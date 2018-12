No precipitations are expected in the territory of the republic on December 25, 26, and the afternoon of 29th. Precipitations are expected on December 27 and 28 in the majority of regions, and on November 29 in Vayots Dzor, Syunik and Artsakh. On November 28 snow is expected everywhere.

The wind is north-east 3-8 m / s.

The air temperature will go down by 8-10 degrees on December 28-29.