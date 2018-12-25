Best athletes honored in Shirak province

Shirak governor Karen Sarukhanyan received the ten best athletes in the region and their coaches.

According to Gyumri’s media, in 2018, athletes from Shirak province won 324 medals, including 104 gold, 92 silver and 128 bronze.

Athletes brought 46 medals to Armenia from the World and European Championships in Olympic sports.

Gor Minasyan (weightlifting, world champion), Artur Alexanyan (Greco-Roman wrestling, European champion) and Grigor Mkhitaryan (combat sambo, world vice-champion) were among the top ten athletes of the republic in 2018.