If this continues, we will go out into the streets – participant of four-day war (video)

Manuel Manukyan, chairman of the Members of the Four-Day War Veterans Association, is against Manvel Grigoryan’s release. According to him, a person who has stolen a soldier’s share should not be in freedom.

“It is a very disturbing and offensive issue for all of us when Manvel Grigoryan is asked by the journalist about his health condition and he is proudly answering that he is ok, and this makes us to think twice. We appeal to the relevant structures and demand that a fair decision be taken and Manvel Grigoryan be responsible for what he has done.”

Manuel Manukyan thinks there are many people like Manvel Grigoryan that are released, so the others will think that they can do the same and not be punished. All those who have stolen a soldier’s shares should be arrested.

Touching upon the lack of information about the soldiers participated in the four-day April war, the veteran noted that acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had discussed this with the deputy minister during the government session.